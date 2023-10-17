Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Blocked Due To Landslide In Ramban, Schools Closed

JAMMU, Oct 17: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday due to landslides in Ramban district, leaving over 200 vehicles stranded.

Snowfall in the high altitude areas and rains in plains of Jammu region continued for the second day, triggering cold wave conditions. The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was blocked by landslides triggered by heavy rains at Dalwas and Mehad in Cafeteria Morh area and shooting stones in Trishul morh area of Ramban district, officials said.

The work to clear the landslides is going on but the heavy rains are making it difficult for the men and machines to clear it.

The Mughal road, which connects Shopian in Kashmir Valley to Poonch, has been closed for traffic due to snowfall for the second consecutive day, they said.

The Mughal road has been blocked due to heavy snowfall in Pir ki Gali area, officials said.

Guldanda, Chatergalla pass in Bhaderwah (Doda), Mohu Mangat (Ramban), Pir Ki Gali (Poonch), Wardwan (Kishtwar) and Pir Panchal hills are among the areas that received snowfall.

The administration has shut schools in Ramban district due to bad weather conditions.

”In view of continuous rains since Monday, all schools up to higher secondary level in Ramban shall remain closed today”, a spokesperson said.

However, exams, if any, shall be held as per the notified date, he said. The weather office said light rain and snow can continue in some areas. Officials have advised people to stay away from landslide-prone areas and overflowing drains, he said.