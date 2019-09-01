BJP holds workshops in seven districts

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: BJP, Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh conducted workshops in seven districts to train its leaders and activists for the efficient conduct of organizational elections. The exercise forms a part of the Sangathan Parv being observed by the Party at the Pan India level to elect its office bearers from booth level to the national president.

State Incharge for organizational elections, S. Varinderjit Singh and co-incharge Munish Sharma, while providing information about the workshops, said that today, BJP conducted workshops in seven districts for the training of party activists.

BJP national vice-president & Prabhari for J&K, Avinash Rai Khanna, BJP State president, Ravinder Raina accompanied by former Minister, Sat Sharma, State chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi, MLC, Ramesh Arora, Ajay Pargal, Sanjay Baru, Praduman Singh, Veenu Khanna, Balbir Ram Rattan, Ashwani Chrungoo, Parbhat Singh Jamwal, district president, Ayodhya Gupta, Tilak Raj Gupta, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Sanjay Khanna, Jaidev Rajwal, Bawa Sharma, Surinder Choudhary, Mohan Singh Ran, Parneesh Mahajan and others were amongst the prominent BJP leaders present in the workshop of District Jammu West.

BJP State general secretary (Org.), Ashok Koul addressed workshop conducted at Kishtwar. State vice-president & former Minister, Dr. Davinder Manyal addressed workshop at Rajouri. State vice-president Er. Ghulam Ali Khatana addressed workshop at Basohli. S. Varinder Jeet Singh addressed workshop at R.S. Pura. Munish Sharma addressed workshop at Akhnoor. MLC Vikram Randhawa addressed workshop at Poonch.

Avinash Rai Khanna, while addressing the meeting, threadbare discussed the details for successful conduct of organizational elections. He sought the details of progress made on the process by designated activists. He said that only to conduct the elections is not the problem, but to focus upon the sincere methodology, by which the whole process is completed, is more vital.

Khanna, also asked the party leaders to celebrate “Sewa Saptah” (Service Week) from 14th of September to 20th of September, with full enthusiasm and to undertake various public programmes to serve the common masses.

Ravinder Raina, in his address, discussed the minute details of organizational elections in the region. Infusing energy in the activists and the leaders entrusted with the responsibility for undertaking the job with greater responsibility, he called for greater participation of all active members in the process at microscopic level and to make the whole process of Organizational Elections successful.