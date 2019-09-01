Northern Command chief visits Doda, Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command, accompanied by the White Knight Corps Commander, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Sangha visited hinterland bases and sensitive pockets in Doda and Kishtwar areas today to review the operational preparedness and the prevalent security situation.

During the visit to the sector, the Army Commander was briefed about the prevailing security scenario which is peaceful and stable. He was also briefed on the aggressive domination of area of responsibility being exercised by the troops to counter nefarious designs of the anti- national elements.

The Army Commander was also briefed on initiatives that helped in bringing normalcy to the region by undertaking ‘Mission Reach Out’. He appreciated coordination between Army, civil administration & CAPFs for bringing the situation in districts of Doda and Kishtwar back to normal wherein the restrictions have been removed, educational institutes are functioning normally, the markets are open and people are engaged in day to day activities. He acknowledged the role of elders and youth for not falling prey to misinformation campaign.

The Army Commander interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism. He was appreciative of the Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units and formations in their area of responsibility to minimise collateral damage.