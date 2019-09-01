Manhas takes stock of party’s organizational activities

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 1: Member of Parliament, Shamsher Singh Manhas today visited Udhampur and wherein he convened a meeting of BJP leaders to take stock of organizational activities of the party in the district.

During the meeting, the MP was briefed regarding the different activities being carried out by the Block presidents of the district, especially the ongoing membership drive of the party which has produced better results than earlier this year.

Manhas took stock of the on-ground situation and activities carried out in the recent past and advised the leaders to further speedup the pending work as soon as possible so that upcoming organizational elections be carried out smoothly without any hindrance and hurdles.

He said, “Jammu and Kashmir is going to witness golden era in terms of development in near future. After the abrogation of Article 370, things will definitely change for everyone and it’s our prime duty being part of the Government’s developmental process to aware people on ground about the positive side of the decision so that we could deliver them what they were deprived for the last 70 years.”