CRPF Group Centre Bantalab celebrates 52nd Raising Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: Group Centre CRPF Bantalab celebrated its raising day grandly. S.P Singh DIG CRPF Group Centre Bantalab along with senior officers, Subordinate Officers and jawans of the GC paid tribute to the martyrs at the martyrs’ memorial.

While congratulating the officers, SOs, jawans and their families for the Raising Day, S.P Singh, DIGP, CRPF Bantalab apprised the personnel present there about the golden fifty one years of Group Centre.

He urged the Force personnel to rejuvenate their commitment for the betterment of the Force.

As a part of the celebrations, a ‘Cricket Match’ was organized at stadium in Group Centre Bantalab.

Besides above, a cultural program was organized in the evening in which Aujesav Sharma, student of class 9th of KV CRPF Banatalab, who won the science quiz competition and is selected to witness the landing of Chandryan-II from Bangalore along with Prime Minister September 7, 2019, was also felicitated.