Belgian Waffle opens outlet at Channi Himmat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 13: The Belgian Waffle Company today opened up its outlet at Channi Himmat, Jammu.

The Outlet is a franchisee at Jammu opened by one of the budding young entrepreneur Nabhya Saraf.

The decor is quintessential Belgian Waffle – Insta-worthy bright yellow walls, the quirky waffle doodles and the cute wooden furniture seating. The outlet is definitely having the best ambiance to lure young as well the senior crowd.

The Outlet is serving the freshly baked Hot & Crispy Waffles with a line of flavours as well add-ons. The dark chocolate waffles out here are a must try for everyone. The Classic Chocolate overloaded original Waffwich as well the blueberry cheesecake waffles are also the specialities of this newly opened outlet.