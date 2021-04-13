Inspector Raj prevailing in J&K: Harshdev

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMNAGAR, Apr 13: Harshdev Singh, Chairman-JKNPP and former Minister, today alleged that the policy makers have hardly any connect with the general masses with the result the Inspector Raj is prevailing in J&K and sufferings of the people have touched a new high under the present dispensation.

“With the political leadership having been discredited and rendered irrelevant in the new set up in J&K, the common man has been made to bear the brunt of dictatorial policies of the current regime,” he said, while addressing public meetings in Baska-dera and Bari villages of Ramnagar constituency, here today.

Harshdev lambasted the concerned authorities for acute water supply problem in majority of the villages of Ramnagar constituency besides huge power cuts causing untold inconvenience to the public. “While the PHE Deptt now renamed as ‘Jal Shakti’ Deptt had covered all such villages under Water Supply Schemes (WSS) in papers and its official records, the ground reality is in complete contrast of the Govt claims,” he alleged.

Making out a strong case in favour of the local farmers whose lands were acquired for PMGSY roads, Mr Singh sought early payment of compensation. He regretted that despite a lapse of 4-6 years, the claims of the affected farmers had not been settled with the officers concerned in-explicably sitting over the funds so released by the Centre at the time of sanction and delaying and denying the same with ulterior motives. Likewise, he added, several irregularities had been reported in the preparation of lists of BPL and APL lists but regretfully of no avail.

Accusing the present regime of resorting to coercion and intimidation to silence those questioning the criminal negligence of concerned authorities, Mr Singh said that common people were not even allowed to exercise their fundamental rights of protests and dharnas. “There is none to listen. Those raising their voice against corruption well bullied and made to fall in line”, bemoaned Mr Singh. He also pointed out that regular bills were being sent to several people for payment of power traffic without they having been provided power connections by the PDD Deptt.

He appealed people to strengthen NPP as it alone represented the working class, the farmers the unemployed youth besides other marginalized sections of society.