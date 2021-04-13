Ramadan begins from today

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 13: The Ramadan moon has been sighted this evening and tomorrow will mark the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

During the holy month of Ramadan Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and offer special prayers during the night. The Holy Quran was revealed this month.

Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has been directed by the Government to impose a fine against those violating the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in mosques.

The decision came during a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner, K Pole, last week to finalize the arrangement for Ramadan.

During the meeting, instructions were passed to the Waqf Board about the measures required to be taken during the month of Ramadan.

The Government has also instructed the board to ensure the availability of masks for those coming to mosques for prayers. The Waqf has been directed to deploy concerned medical officers for the implementation of COVID-19 protocols.