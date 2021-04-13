Political activists, Panchayat members join Apni Party

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 13: Former Pradesh Congress District vice president Baramulla, Altaf Ahmad Malik joined Apni Party at its office in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar here today.

The joining took place in presence of Party president, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, former minister and senior Party leader Mohammad Dilawar Mir, general secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, State secretary Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din, District president Srinagar, Noor Mohammad Sheikh and Youth leader Yawar Mir.

Besides Altaf Ahmad Malik, various Panchayat members and prominent political activists hailing from the district Baramulla also joined the party.

While welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Bukhari impressed upon them to work selflessly for the welfare of the common people in their respective areas.

“The political legitimacy of any party always depends on the works it does for the welfare of the people. The region of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a developmental stagnation due to the apathetic attitude of various regional parties,” he remarked.

“Apni Party has pledged to put in its efforts at grass-root level for the betterment of the existing condition of the people,” he observed.

Bukhari said that the Party lays stress on the economic development and progress related issues that affect the lives of the people.

“Pertinently, all the demands taken up with the Central leadership or current UT administration, since the inception of the Party, have been profoundly embedded in the public interest,” he maintained.

Altaf Malik alongwith scores of other new entrants thanked the party leadership for providing them with such a dependable platform and pledged to strengthen the party at grass-roots level.