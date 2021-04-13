65th Arnas Kesari Dangal organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Apr 13: 65th Arnas Kesari Dangal was organised by Arnas Dangal Committee at Arnas, here today.

About 50 bouts were fought during the competition in which local wrestlers as well as wrestlers from adjoining states participated.

Wrestler Nisar Ahmed of Doda emerged winner of Dangal and awarded with Rs 14,000 along with traditional ‘Gurj and Patta’, whereas runner-up wrestler, Ajay Sharma from Udhampur received was Rs 7,000 cash prize.

The 2nd bout was won by Baba, whereas Surjeet Singh remained runner-up and awarded with Rs 10 000 and Rs 5000 respectively, while 3rd bout was clinched by Kaka of RS Pura and Sheru of Pathankot stood runner-up and in another bout Daleir Singh defeated Chand Pehalwan of Delhi.

DySP Arnas Dr Satish Bhardwaj, BDO Rampaul Bhagat and Youth Block president of JK Apni Party Ashish Dev Singh were the guests of the event along with members of the committee including Chain Singh, Lal Singh, Sansar Singh, Pardeep Singh and Kaku Ram.