JK Bank establishes special facility for fresh cash currency, note exchange for devotees

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 13: In order to facilitate devotees visiting the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine across the length and breadth of the country on eve of Navratras Festival, Jammu and Kashmir Bank today established a special facility for fresh cash currency and note exchange.

The special counter, set up by Business Unit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Bhawan (SMVDSB), was inaugurated jointly by Anu Radha wife of CEO SMDVB Romesh Kumar and Manju Chhibber wife of Bank’s Chairman and Managing Director RK Chhibber. Both CEO SMVDSB and Bank’s CMD were present on the occasion.

Zonal Head Jammu North-II Udhampur Anokh Singh, SDM Katra Naresh Kumar, Tehsildar Dhuni Chand and various officials from the bank were also present on the occasion.

Notably, in addition to the latest facility, J&K Bank has a full-fledged banking network in and around the pilgrimage site containing three business units- Niharika, Adhkuwari and Vaishno Devi Bhawan-and nine ATMs on the track enroute to the Shrine from Katra.

CEO SMVDB said, “J&K Bank has always played a proactive role in providing basic banking facilities to the people and special facilities like cash availability through special counters and ATMs to the pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine which has, over the years, resulted in smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. We all pray that J&K Bank continues its march towards prosperity which eventually benefits people of the region.”

The Bank’s CMD asserted that J&K Bank takes pride in providing easily accessible banking facilities across the pilgrim circuits in J&K and Ladakh.

“Providing comfort and convenience to devotees visiting various holy places has always been prioritized by J&K Bank. It is our humble contribution towards our people whose loyalty and prayers continue to be our strength”, he added.

Zonal Head Jammu North-II Udhampur presented vote of thanks.