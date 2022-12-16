Batote War Memorial inaugurated on Vijay Divas

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Dec 16: The Indian Army inaugurated a War Memorial to honour Havaldar Sarup Singh, Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumous) at Batote Town Square in Ramban district on Friday.

The bust of the Gallant hero was unveiled by Major General Ajay Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Counter Insurgency Force (Delta) in presence of the fallen hero’s family members along with other high ranking officials from the Indian Army, Municipal Council and Civil Administration.

During the Indo-China War 1962, Havildar Sarup Singh was deployed at the Bhujang Post in Ladakh Sector at an altitude of 17000 ft wherein he gallantly repulsed the attack of numerically superior Chinese. While doing so, he displayed courage and leadership of the highest order for which he was awarded Maha Vir Chakra, posthumously.

During the occasion, the GOC interacted with the family members and other dignitaries present. It was reaffirmed that the Indian Army remains committed towards ensuring peace and harmony in the region while providing a conducive environment to the people and civil administration for functioning.

The project was executed based on a request to the Indian Army by the local civil representatives.

It was completed in a record time frame of less than a month. Initiated under the aegis of Counter Insurgency Force Delta, it is appropriately named as Sarup Chowk.

Among various features of the Memorial is a National Flag Post, paintings of mythological war heroes and national symbols along with a selfie-point to attract youth.

The War Memorial will infuse spirit of ‘patriotism’ and inspiration and continually remind the populace of the supreme sacrifice of Batote’s bravest son.

A huge crowd thronged the occasion to mark their respect and pay tribute to the fallen soldier. It is expected that the Memorial will transform into a place of importance with the increased footfall.