Tourism Deptt organises Bird Watching, Photography Competition on Gharana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: The Directorate of Tourism, Jammu under the guidance ofSarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Tourism Department, organized Bird Watching and Photography Competition at Gharana Wetland. A group of over 100 participants was flagged off by Sunaina Sharma, Joint Director Tourism, Jammu in presence of Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Director Tourism (Publicity and Adventure), and Neha Mahajan, Deputy Director Tourism (Planning) from TRC, Jammu.

Sunaina Sharma, while flagging off the group of participants briefed the media that the motive of organizing Bird Watching and Photography Competition was to promote the Gharana Wetland which is home to more than 150 species of bird like bar-headed gesse, gadwalls, common teals etc and is also an eco tourism paradise among potential travel markets.

It was also disclosed that many more promotional events are in pipe line especially in border destinations like the Nowshera Folk Festival, Frozen Fiesta in Poonch, Winter Carnival Sanasar/Patnitop etc in coming days.

During the visit Gul dev Raj, Head M/S Himalayan Avian and various experts from Wildlife Department & other institutions explained the participants regarding the time of arrival/departure of the migratory birds, food habits, suitable climatic conditions and their role in maintaining the ecological balance. The participants in Bird Watching and Photography Competition comprised of Wildlife experts, Researchers of wildlife, Photographers, bloggers/vloggers and other stake holders of Travel Trade.

Abdul Jabbar, DDT Jammu , informed all the participants that there is a dire need to conserve the migratory birds’ habitats in the interest of biodiversity.

Later in the evening a musical evening was held at Octroi Post, Suchetgarh. The chief Guest of the function was Vivek Srivastav, Commandant,165 BN, BSF,Octroi Post Suchetgarh. The vibrant performances of the musical bonaza included local dance forms like Jagarna, Geetru etc.

Also present in the occasion were Sheena Sahni, Assistant Director, Tourism Jammu, Pradeep Sharma, Assistant Commandant, BSF, Suchetgarh Octroi Post besides other stakeholders of the Tourism Department and prominent citizens of the area