Two-day Litfest concludes at Cluster University Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: Two- day Litfest, organised by the Department of English, School of Humanities and Liberal Arts, Cluster University of Jammu, under the patronage of Vice-Chancellor Prof Bechan Lal, concluded today.

On the concluding day, Prof Monika Sethi, former Head Department of English, e dwelt on “Rendezvous with Verse: Analysing Poetry”. She talked on various literary aspects of reading and analyzing poetry; themes, stylistics, meaning and interpretation. She further said that reading of poetry is not merely finding a meaning of the lines rather it is also about how the poet has represented a particular idea or theme. “Poetry has deeper symbolical and metaphorical meaning which a poet conveys through various literary techniques and methods which the students must know before they read and understand a poem,” she said.

Dr Vinit Kumar Jha Uppal from IIMC J&K, was resource person for the afternoon session. He deliberated on “Grooming our Young Minds: Content Writing Tools and Hacks”.

Dr Uppal made the students aware about the use of digital media to write and generate content. However, he admonished that digital media is a precarious space to be in. One has to take care of ‘digital hygiene’ and not get carried away by media posts that are motivated and have sinister designs. The students were apprised that there is no substitute for reading and in order to be a good content writer reading is a gateway with enormous possibilities.

Dr Geetanjali A Rana, Dean Arts, while sharing her views about the fest, appreciated the healthy participation and interest of the students in attending such events. Dr Twinkle Suri, HOD English gave the vote of thanks and opined that students would show enthusiastic participation in such seminars which will go a long way in enhancing their knowledge horizons.

Dr Indu Sharma, Dr Himanshi Vashishat and Kamaljot Kour, faculty Department of English, coordinated in the event. Komal Pandey and Manikdeep Kour from semester 7 of English Department (SHLA) anchored during both the sessions.