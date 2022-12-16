All services to go online by 15th Jan: Dr Mehta

CS reviews outcomes of MTMP 2.0

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 16: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today impressed upon all the offices to make all the services online provided by them by 15th of January next year. He made these remarks while reviewing the performance of IT Department in a meeting here.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, IT Department; Scientists from NIC and other officers of the department.

Dr Mehta directed the officers to prepare a list of all the services provided by the departments. He asked them to separate the services still offered in offline mode and prepare a roadmap for offering them in online mode with end to end digitization by 15th of January next year.

He exhorted upon them to advise the departments to conduct security audit of their respective websites forthwith without any fail. He told them to extend handholding to these departments to comply with the direction. He asked them to frame a list of offices that fail to conduct this audit so that action is initiated against those responsible.

The Chief Secretary also emphasized on the need of synchronizing the services with auto appeal as per the provisions of Public Services Guarantee Act. He also asked them to put all the services on e-UNNAT and Service Plus for their availability from a common platform for the ease of seekers around the length and breadth of J&K.

He enjoined upon them to look for increasing the number of CSCs/Khidmat Centres to take services closer to the doorsteps of people besides generating employment for youth. He advised them to link them with Banks for financial support and other benefits. He also directed them to notify the rates for different services which are uniform across the UT and suitable for both the service providers and seekers as well.

Meanwhile, Dr Mehta chaired a meeting to review the outcomes achieved under 2nd iteration of the programme, ‘My Town My Pride 2.0’ across all the urban areas of J&K. The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary, H&UDD, Secretary, Culture, Secretary Tourism, Secretary IT, and Officers of the Finance, PDMD, RDD& H&UDD.

The meeting was informed that the recently concluded MTMP 2.0 was a resounding success where a record number of 7.16 lac people participated in the programme across the UT, from 28th November 2022 to 6th December 2022. Special awareness camps were arranged by variousDepartments involved in delivering public services like issuance of domicile certificates, widow/ old-age/ disability pensions, Aadhaar, water and power connections, issuance of birth and death certificates, land revenue extracts, sewage and cleanliness services, etc at the venue of the programme itself and through a weeklong “Shahri Jan Abhiyan”..

During MTMP 2.0, 2,740 Street vendor licenses, 1144 Kisan Credit Cards, 6251 Soil Health Cards, 38973 Golden cards, 40482 e-challans, 3402 e-Shram Cards, 53923 Passbooks, 4680 Disability Cards have been issued by the concerned Departments during MTMP 2.0. In addition, 2843 awareness camp were held for saturation of various schemes viz PMAY(U), DAY-NULM (Deen Dayal Antodaya Yozana), Self Employment Programme (SEP), PM SVANIDHI (Atam Nirbhar Bharat) AMRUT 2.0 and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBH-U), 1,33,524 Households covered under door-to-door awareness drive under ban on single-use plastic, 1,362 beneficiaries covered under Grah Pravesh (PMAY-Urban), Sports activities were carried out in 80 towns during Jan Abhiyan and 140763 sports persons were participated, 5002 individuals covered under self employment drive in the ULBs. 248 CSC camps organized in Corporation and ULBs, 2649 inheritance mutation done, 1743 Ladli Beti and 36556 Anganwadi beneficiaries seeded with Adhaar during Jan Abhiyan, 96 Divyang Camps held during Jan Abhiyan, 560 Senior Citizens clubs were got formed in various ULBs.

Besides 837 works completed during 2021-22 under District/UT Capex physically verified by the senior Officers of Planning Department and uploaded on Physical Verification Portal.

Chief Secretary complimented all the Departments/ Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Chairman/ Presidents of the ULBs for their efforts in the successful conduct of MTMP 2.0 across all the ULBs of J&K UT and achieving the desired outcomes for various activities.