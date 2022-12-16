Dalai Lama to visit Ladakh Mid Summer 2023

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Dec 16: A delegation consisting of Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), vice-president, C. Dorjey Lakrook, Ladakh Gonpa Association President, Acharya Stanzin Wangtak and Thiksay Khanpo Rinpoche met the 14th Dalai Lama at his residence in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh (HP) and requested him to visit Ladakh in Summer 2023. Dalai Lama assured the delegation that he would visit Leh and Nubra when Monsoon season begins in Dharamsala.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dalai Lama also had an audience with another delegation from Sham region of Ladakh few days back led by CEC LAHDC-Leh Tashi Gyalson and MP Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal requesting him to visit Sham region in the year 2023 and that time also Dalai Lama accepted the invitation and got assurance to bless the region coming Summer.

Earlier this year, during his long stay in Ladakh, the 14th Dalai Lama himself expressed wish to visit Ladakh next Summer, keeping in view the people’s devotion and suitability of dry weather for his health. It is also confirmed that Dalai Lama will preside over the Lamdon Yarchos Chenmo 2023 in Leh.