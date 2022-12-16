DC Ganderbal visits Kheerbhawani Temple, archeological site Shuhama

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL, Dec 16: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today took an extensive tour of Kheerbawani Temple Tullamulla and archeological site Shuhama to oversee the necessary development works to be needed for the development and renovation of both sites.

While visiting Kheer Bhawani Temple Tullamulla, the DC took round of the shrine to have firsthand appraisal about the developmental needs for its renovation and to further augment the facilities at the shrine.

On the occasion representatives of Dharmarth Trust apprised the DC about several developmental needs for the renovation and overall development of the shrine which include development of ghat, upgradation of daba site, repairing works of temple, upgradation of rain sheds, washrooms, hawan shalla, landscaping and other requirements.

The Executive Engineer R&B informed the DC about the renovation works to be undertaken to further augment the facilities within the shrine for the devotees.

The DC gave necessary instructions to the Executive Engineer for drafting a plan of important works that are required for the overall development of the shrine including landscaping, fencing, drinking water, development of paths and other works within the shrine. Besides, Tehsildar Tullamulla was directed to ensure demarcation of the land at an earliest so that fencing plan is done accordingly.

Later, the DC visited archeological site Shuhama where he also gave necessary instructions to the concerned for its conservation.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Additional District Development Commissioner, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, Executive Engineer R&B, AEE R&B, Tehsildar Tullamula and Tehsildar Ganderbal.