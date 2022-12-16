Ex-ADGP, founder BGSBU VC Masud Ch passes away

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: Former Additional Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police and founder Vice Chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah (BGSB) University, Masud Choudhary passed away after a prolonged illness at his residence here today.

He was 78.

Family sources said that Choudhary, who was also the chief patron of the Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust, breathed his last at his Gandhi Nagar residence in the morning. He is survived by a son and two daughters.

Choudhary was a prominent educator, social reformer, thinker and an able administrator.

A large number of people attended the funeral prayers of Choudhary who was laid to rest at Gujjar Colony graveyard here. A police contingent also presented a guard of honour as a tribute to him.

Former J&K Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti joined people from all walks of life to express their condolences to the deceased.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Democratic Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad termed Choudhary’s demise as a “big loss” to the Gujjar community. “He was an outstanding personality who made contributions in every sphere of life and worked tirelessly for his community till his last breath. He was a cop with a human heart, an educationist with inclusive vision,” Azad said.

Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and relatives of the deceased officer and prayed for the peace to the departed soul.

Vice Chancellor of BGSB University Prof Akbar Masood chaired a condolence meeting at the University on the death of Choudhary and declared three-day mourning in the Varsity.

Tribal research and cultural foundation headed by noted tribal researcher Javaid Rahi also paid rich tributes to Choudhary and said he has done unparalleled work for the upliftment and betterment of Gujjar and Bakerwal communities.