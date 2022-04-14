Baisakhi festival celebrated with fervour in Kashmir

Srinagar, April 14: Baisakhi was celebrated with religious fervour by the Sikh community in the Kashmir valley on Thursday. A large number of members of the Sikh community thronged Gurudwaras on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi festival.

The main function was held at the Chhati Padshahi Gurdwara located at Rainawari of Srinagar. Members of the Sikh community including women and children visited Gurudawara Chhati Patshahi and held prayers there. Special prayers for the Peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir and the country were offered on the occasion.

The prayers, kirtan and langars were organised at major gurdwaras across Kashmir. J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah and many leaders greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. UNI QAB SY 1449