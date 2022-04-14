Nagaland CM calls on Dr Jitendra, discusses State related issues

NEW DELHI, April 14 : Nagaland Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and discussed a wide range of State related issues ranging from development to placement of All India Services officers.

Neiphiu Rio appreciated Dr Jitendra Singh’s keen interest and focus on development of Northeast and said that the people of the State always look upon him as their massenger in the national capital who is always ready to follow up issues of their concern.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, it is primarily because of the high priority given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Northeast has today undergone miraculous transformation which is difficult to believe and the Northeast Model of Development is now being cited as a development model in other parts of the country as well. He said, the most striking example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s priority for the Northeast is evident from the fact that in the first six years of his tenure as Prime Minister before the COVID pandemic, he had undertaken more than 50 visits to the North Eastern States, including frequent visits to the State of Nagaland. This, he said, may be more than the total number of visits undertaken by all the earlier Prime Ministers put together to the North Eastern States.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has diligently and painstakingly not only ensured all round development in Northeast but has also enabled the people of Northeast to play the mainstream role of participation in the building of nation. The result of this is that the youth from Northeast are now seen in a leading role across the country, particularly in tourism and aviation industry, while youth from other parts of the country are heading for the Northeast in search of new avenues of livelihood and Start Ups.

Chief Minister of Nagaland brought to the notice of Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also Minister Incharge Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T), some of the issues related to deputation and placement of IAS officers in Nagaland. In response, Dr Jitendra Singh said, he will ask the Department to give due consideration to all these issues and examine what best can be done.

The Chief Minister also requested the Union Minister to follow up with the Central Government the progress of some of the other proposals of projects in Nagaland. The Union Minister in return said that his office will take due cognizance of this.