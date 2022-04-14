President Kovind, PM Modi and other leaders pay tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on 131st Jayanti

NEW DELHI, Apr 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to B.R. Ambedkar, the key architect of India’s Constitution, and said his ideas for the welfare of Dalits, the downtrodden and deprived sections of society are an inspiration for his government.

He said Ambedkar has made indelible contributions to the country’s progress.

PM Modi joined a host of dignitaries, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in Parliament to pay floral tributes to Ambedkar.

The Prime Minister said his government’s schemes have been executed keeping in mind the poor’s interests.

“Our government has set many benchmarks in the field of social justice,” he added.

Born in Maharashtra in a Dalit family in 1891, Ambedkar was a jurist and economist who played an important role in India’s freedom movement.

Ambedkar championed the cause of the Dalit community which faced deep-rooted discrimination. He was also India’s first Law Minister.

“Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India’s progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation,” Modi said in a tweet.

Ambedkar was multi-faceted genius: Vice-President Naidu

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also paid tributes to Ambedkar, saying he was the voice of the socially oppressed and dedicated his life to the uplift of the marginalised sections of society.

“My humble tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary today. Babasaheb was a multi-faceted genius – a legal luminary, visionary statesman, outstanding constitutional expert, brilliant parliamentarian and; social reformer,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Mr. Naidu. “He (Ambedkar) was the voice of the socially oppressed and dedicated his life to the upliftment of the marginalised sections of society. His iconic life and noble thoughts continue to guide the nation,” Vice-President Naidu said.

Ambedkar gave India its strongest pillar of strength: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress paid tributes to Babasaheb, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying he gave India its strongest pillar of strength – the Constitution.

“On the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, my tributes to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, who gave India its strongest pillar of strength – our sacred Constitution,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet.

On its official Twitter handle, the Congress said Babasaheb Ambedkar remains a champion of equality, human rights and social justice. “His life and actions have been a source of inspiration for crores all over the world. On his birth anniversary, we celebrate the legacy of the man who gave India her Constitution,” the party said.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal, party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, along with several other party leaders also paid rich tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Forces today attacking Babasaheb’s values: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid rich tributes to Ambedkar, saying that it was due to his efforts that the country got such a Constitution, in whose preamble there was the mantra for the strength of the country.

“Babasaheb gave the blueprint of nation building based on the ideas of justice, liberty, equality, fraternity, self-respect and unity and integrity of the country…these are our basic strengths,” she said in a tweet in Hindi. “Various forces are attacking these values ​​which have been acquired from history, Priyanka Gandhi said, adding that they are “weakening the Constitution”. “In the honour of Babasaheb, we all have to stand firm and defend the Constitution and the values ​​enshrined in it,” she said.

Uddhav Thackeray visits Ambedkar memorial at Shivaji Park

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid floral tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary at ‘Chatiyabhoomi’ in central Mumbai.

Chaityabhoomi at Shivaji Park in Mumbai is the memorial of Ambedkar.

State Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray was present with the Chief Minister on the occasion.

Draw inspiration from Ambedkar’s struggles to fight communal forces, says Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called B R Ambedkar as an “indefatigable crusader of social justice” and urged everyone to draw inspiration from his exemplary struggles to resist any attempt of the communal forces to nullify the Constitution of the country, the cornerstone of Indian democracy.

Paying tributes to him on his 131st birth anniversary, the Left veteran reminded that he should not be allowed to be forgotten as long as people fight for a world free of exploitation in the name of caste and inequality.

Ambedkar’s vision on democracy is gaining more significance at a time when the communal fascist politics and neo-liberal capitalist policies are posing a great threat to Constitutional values, he said.

“B. R. Ambedkar was the principal architect of our Constitution and an indefatigable crusader of social justice. Let’s get inspired by his struggles and ideas for our fight for a world free of caste exploitation and inequality. #Ambedkar Jayanti wishes to all,” Mr. Vijayan tweeted. (Agencies)