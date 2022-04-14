Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Shopian

SRINAGAR, Apr 14: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

On receiving information about the presence of terrorists at Badigam in the Zainapora area of Shopian, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

During the search operation, the terrorists fired upon them. The forces retaliated leading to an encounter, he said.

The official said the exchange of fire was going on. (Agencies)