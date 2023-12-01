Azad exhorts party leaders to gear up for LS polls

Dr Tariq Azad joins DPAP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 1: Former J&K Chief Minister and DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today stressed upon the party leaders and workers to gear up their activities for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing party functionaries at a function held here today in connection with the joining of former Professor of Surgery at GMC Jammu and founder Principal, Govt Medical College Doda, Dr Tariq Parvez Azad, today DPAP Chairman said that party leaders and other activists must gear up their activities in view of coming Parliamentary elections in the Jammu and Kashmir.

The party chairman welcomed Dr Tariq Azad and termed it as a substantial boost to the party cadre. It is pertinent mention here that as founder Principal of GMC Doda, Dr Tariq worked very hard to give present shape to the institution. He was instrumental in getting letter of permission from Medical Council of India to start MBBS course (100 seats) with meager infrastructure and faculty. The first batch was started in 2020.

Azad further said that his party has doors opened for all those who wish and desire to work for the prosperity and welfare of the people. He said Dr Tariq worked for thousands of people across J&K and elsewhere in the country.

“Since merit is the benchmark of success in our party, we encourage competent and dedicated people to join our party fold and allow them to grow as per their capacity,” Azad said.

“We are here to promote talent and ensure people of J&K are represented by the most genuine representatives. J&K has already suffered a lot,” he added.

Meanwhile, during a meeting of the office bearers of Jammu Central Azad stressed for strong coordination with workers on ground. He told them to hold booth level and corner meetings to strengthen the party cadre.

Azad said the divisive and religion driven politics over the years has broken the social bonds and the developmental and genuine public issues has taken a back seat but DPAP won’t ever indulge in such politics. He said the people have to wake up and defeat the divisive and communal forces and vote for development, peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Chief Minister asked leaders to visit their respective constituencies and reach out to people to sort out their problems. He exhorted upon all workers and leaders to put in their best effort for strengthening the unit in the J&K.

Among others who were present on the occasion included RS Chib gen secretary, Jugal Kishore Sharma Provincial president, Ch Haroon Khatana – gen secretary, Amin Bhatt Provincial president Kashmir, Vinod Mishra gen secretary, Anita Thakur gen secretary, Ch Gharu Ram Zonal president, vice presidents Ashok Sharma, Subash Gupta, secretary Hira Lal Abrol, Adv Maheshwar Singh, Sobat Ali, Ashwani Handa, Vishal Chopra and others.