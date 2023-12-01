Bhagwant has mortgaged Punjab to Kejriwal: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

CHANDIGARH, Dec 1: BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh today said that Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann has been doing a futile exercise of bolstering the image of Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal at the expense of Punjab people’s tax payer money.

He said the Punjab Chief Minister was making a mockery of democracy by calling Kejriwal to every function in Punjab and also by lending Punjab resources to the disposal of AAP leaders from outside Punjab.

Taking a strong exception to the fact that Kejriwal has been invited to preside over a Punjab Government function in Gurdaspur, Chugh said a similar joke was played on the people of Punjab in Hoshiarpur also where Kejriwal was credited with inaugurating schemes which were initiated by previous governments.

Chugh said there has been a lurking feeling across the State that Bhagwant Mann is on ventilator in Punjab and has been surviving only because of the mercy of Kejriwal.

Chugh said when one Chief Minister looks for support from another Chief Minister at the cost of the State resources the message is clear for the people of Punjab to understand.

He said Kejriwal type of politics was going to fail miserably in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It is only Bhagwant Mann who is giving him some life and relevance at a time when law and order has crippled in the State and gangs have overtaken the rule of Punjab.