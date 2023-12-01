Cong to reach every nook and corner to expose BJP: PCC chief

JKPCC discusses political, security situation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 1: The JKPCC executive including PCC functionaries and District presidents besides heads of frontal wings of the party, headed by PCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani discussed the current political situation and the burning issues of the public.

Addressing the meeting PCC president said that Congress will emerge victorious in most of the states which went to polls but one thing is clear that all over India it is the Congress versus BJP or the other regional forces in respective states, so Congress is the real national party having stong presence in all states and UTs. He said BJP has presence only in half of the states with Govt in only in 9 out of 28 states but Congress is a force in almost all states and UTs of the country.

Predicting Congress victory in majority states which went to polls besides performing well in others too, despite all sorts of foul tactics by the ruling BJP, PCC chief said that only Congress can claim truly national party having strength or strong presence all over India and having a secular and inclusive agenda to strengthen the idea of INDIA and democracy.

He said that Congress will emerge victorious in J&K too, as and when Assembly elections are held here, which is the reason of delay of elections by BJP but we have to reach out to every nook and corner of UT in coming weeks. He said that an important meeting JKPCC executive shall be held shortly in next ten days to chalk out further strategy, in which AICC Incharge J&K Affairs and some other important leadership shall attend.

Working president Raman Bhalla said that Congress will emerge stronger in the results of five states and in coming elections in Jammu and Kashmir But BJP is avoiding elections to the assembly, Panchayas and ULBs for fear of loosing elections. He exhorted the party leaders to gear up the organizational activities in their respective districts and Assembly constituencies to highlight the failures of the Modi Govt on all fronts, especially in controlling prices and providing jobs to the unemployed youth. He cautioned against the divisive agenda of BJP..

The meeting was also addressed by senior vice presidents- Balwan Singh and Ravinder Sharma, vice presidents, general secretaries, DCC presidents, frontal heads and secretaries of the PCC who put forth the suggestions for exposing BJP’s divisive agenda and its failures on all fronts especially in restoration of state and democracy in J&K. The meeting chalked out the strategy to reach out to the people at the grass root levels and expose the failures of the government and highlight the burning issues faced by the people. It also took strong exception to he deteriorating security situation in different pats of the UT.