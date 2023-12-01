ASSOCHAM organizes ‘J&K Access to Finance’ event

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 1: The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) J&K Council hosted an event, ” J&K Access to Finance,” in Jammu today.

The event witnessed impressive convergence of industry leaders, banking professionals and Government officials who shared their expertise and insights on the financial landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.

Manik Batra, Chairman ASSOCHAM J&K Council & Director Batra Group, delivered welcome address, setting the stage for the insightful discussion. “Access to finance aims to promote firm growth, productivity and employment in a region leading to overall socio-economic development. Easy availability of finance helps businesses to develop and implement strategies, invest in new products or services, and expand into new markets,” he said.

“The idea behind organising this event was to understand the challenges being faced by the Industry in J&K today and the benefits being given by the UT Govt to promote industrialisation of J&K,” he added.

Chief guest Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner/Secretary I&C J&K emphasized Government’s commitment in fostering economic growth through financial inclusivity. While appreciating ASSOCHAM for orgainsing the event on `Access to Finance’, Singh said, “Many firms use to start and close down because of lack of financing, but in collaboration with the banks, government is providing financing to all MSMEs in very attractive rates.”

Khalid Jahangir, MD JKTPO, referred to the trade promotion organization’s role in enhancing financial access. Arun Manhas, Director Industries & Commerce, Jammu, shared his perspectives on the intersection of industries and finance.

“Bankers, Government and Industry members can jointly contribute a lot in the growth of industries in Jammu and Kashmir. Finance is the basic need of the industry and when they get finance in cheaper rates, they can contribute a lot in the growth of the region,” Manhas said.

Khalid Majeed, Director Kashmir also attended the event as special guest and shared his views Access to Finance in Kashmir valley.

Rajesh Dubey, Zonal Head of J&K Bank, captivated the audience with his special address, providing valuable insights into the financial sector and its role in regional development.

“J&K Bank is providing finance to all Medium, small and Micro industries in each and every part of Jammu and Kashmir on attractive interest rates,” he said.

The event also witnessed a lively question and answer session. It was orgainsed in partnership with J&K Bank, Batra Group and TAX UPI.