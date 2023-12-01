CJ reviews pendency position of cases of Reasi district, infra projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 1: Chief Justice High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N.Kotiswar Singh today held a virtual meeting with the Judicial officers of District Reasi to review the pendency position of cases of the district as well as status of various infrastructure projects of district Judiciary.

Judge High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Administrative Judge for District Reasi, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary and Secretary Department of Law and Justice, Achal Sethi were also present during the meeting.

Chief Justice reviewed the status and progress of various Judicial infrastructure projects and passed on the spot directions to concerned executing agency for expediting the pending work of various projects.

While reviewing the pendency position of cases and working of court working, the Chief Justice impressed upon the Judicial officers to ensure speedy disposal of the old matters and the updation of cases with their status on the CIS.

The Chief Justice also took notice of problems being faced by the Courts and issued on spot directions for redressal of problems being confronted by the Judicial Officers.

Among others, the meeting was also attended Registrar General, Shahzad Azeem and Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, M.K. Sharma.