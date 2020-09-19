Atmosphere of change visible in J&K, youth to be drivers of progress: Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

Anantnag, Sept 19: While inaugurating a women’s cricket event at Degree College Khanabal, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said that the atmosphere of change is visible in J&K and everyone should be the part of new progressive Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the administration is committed to providing people-centric good governance to the residents of the Union Territory.

The Lt Governor was also accompanied by International cricketers Suresh Raina and Parvaiz Rasool who interacted with the youth and to raise the spirits they participated in the event and played a few shots. Pertinently, Suresh Raina has recently agreed to set up 10 Cricket schools across J&K to train the aspiring cricketers, particularly the youngsters from remote areas of the UT.

Emphasizing the role of positive engagement of Youth, he said the Government is keen on augmenting the sports infrastructure in J&K. He appealed the youth to embrace the path of development and be the drivers of a developed and prosperous J&K.

Later, addressing the audience, the Lt Governor said that the Government is giving impetus to sports and launching initiatives in education and skill development sectors to help the youth channelize their energies in constructive activities and development of the region. He also announced that every district of the UT is going to have its own sports stadium. Even panchayats have been mandated to provide sports kits to their youth as per local requirements.

He added that the Government is focussing on education, industry, tourism, and sports besides enhancing social infrastructure. To bring about groundbreaking changes in the UT, the Lt Governor said that the Government is going to announce New Industrial Policy soon, under which an entirely new regime of positivity and development will prevail.

The Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also visited the historic holy Mattan Temple & Gurudwara where he paid obeisance and prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in the Union Territory. There, he also met a few delegations and listened to their issues and grievances.

While chairing the meeting of officers, the Lt Governor took a review of the overall developmental scenario and public welfare activities in the district. He also e-inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs.92.23 Cr.

Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, briefed the Lt Governor about the governance and public delivery system, besides the status of ongoing developmental projects, implementation of welfare schemes, the scenario of health, education & agriculture.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor maintained that the decision of identification of new projects at the panchayat level should lie solely with the PRIs and the local population and that the officers should only act as facilitators in the execution of those projects. A portion of funds under MGNREGA, 14-FC, and a special package of Rs 10 lakh under B2V be used for sanitation works in every panchayat, maintained the Lt Governor.

He directed that the local issues like macadamization of roads, provision of drinking water, B2V works should be prioritized and active participation of the public in Block Level Jan Abhiyan programmes Pre- B2V3 programme. He also directed the concerned officers to get all the panchayats connected through all-weather roads and involve people in the plan formation of rural development works.

The Lt Governor also met and interacted with delegations including Presidents of Urban Local Bodies (MCs), BDC Chairpersons, Deputation of Panchs, Sarpanchs, Representatives of various Political parties who projected their issues and demands like up-gradation of civic amenities, Health, Education, Road connectivity, drinking water, power supply, and adequate staff in schools and hospitals in their respective areas.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to all the delegations and assured that the government is serious about resolving all the issues in a time-bound manner. He said that strengthening of local bodies is a priority of the government besides effective measures are being taken to review the security and accommodation issues.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Advisor to the Lt Governor Farooq Ahmad Khan; Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra; Commissioner/Secretary Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafeez; Commissioner/Secretary, Tourism, Zubair Ahmad; IG Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; DIG, South Atul Goel; Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, KK Sidha; SSP, Anantnag, Sandeep Choudhary; various heads of departments among others.