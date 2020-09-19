ANTF arrests 2 brothers with 35 kg hashish worth several crores

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) seized 35 kilograms of high grade hashish worth several crores and arrested two brothers hailing from Rajasthan.

This was disclosed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) ANTF Vinay Sharma while interacting with media persons here today. Inspectors Arun Jamwal, Sunil Singh Jasrotia and Parvez Sajjad were also present during the press conference.

Click here to watch video

Divulging the details, SSP said that an information from reliable sources was received by ANTF that a truck bearing registration number RJ10GB-3411 is parked near Tawi bridge Nagorta-Narwal bye pass in which large quantity of hashish is concealed in apple boxes and beneath them.

“Acting over the information, a team from ANTF carried out search of the truck and recovered 35 kilograms of high grade hashish worth several crores. Two persons were arrested on the spot, who were identified as Ali Mohammad and Aamin Khan, sons of Suban Khan of Somalpur, Ajmer Rajasthan”, SSP informed.

“Initial investigation has revealed that this consignment was being transported from Kashmir to Mumbai, Sustained questioning of the accused is going on and we are working to unearth all the links of these drug dealers”, he said, adding that all possible aspects including cross border smuggling are being probed in the case and more arrests are likely.

He appealed to the general public to share information of narcotics relative activities to ANTF. He also appealed to the parents and guardians to play their role in society and ensure to keep check on the activities of their wards to prevent them from falling in such activities.