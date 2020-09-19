Altaf Bukhari slams administration for bad management of COVID situation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: Expressing serious concern over sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in J&K, Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today censured the administration for its contradictory claims about the healthcare infrastructure in Government run hospitals.

“There is an acute shortage of oxygen supply, ventilators and beds in the COVID dedicated hospitals across J&K. There is bad management of the COVID situation in J&K and we need a dedicated approach from the Government to stem the spread of this deadly pandemic,” he said while addressing a press conference at the party office in Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

Bukhari was flanked by the party’s vice president Choudhary Zulfikar Ali, general secretary Vijay Bakaya, provincial president Jammu province Manjit Singh, provincial president women’s wing Jammu Namrita Sharma and others.

Welcoming the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha’s announcement of Rs 1350 Cr. economic package for the revival of ailing business sector, Bukhari said though a good beginning has been made but the Government of India needs to be more liberal in its packages in view of the magnitude of J&K’s shattered economy.

“According to estimates made by the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, J&K has witnessed a loss of over Rs 40,000 crores since August last year. The Government of India needs to keep this whooping loss into consideration if it is serious in revival of our ailing economy,” Bukhari remarked.

Apni Party president also demanded a comprehensive job policy for redressal of rising unemployment in J&K. “It is highly unfortunate that instead of generating more employment J&K Government has rendered around 3000 engineers jobless by abolishing the Self Help Group scheme. It needs to be revived again. Similarly, the Government must go for immediate regularization of daily wagers, Daily Rated Workers, Casual Workers, Workers on Consolidated wages, ITI Skilled Labourers, HDF workers and Contingency Paid workers,” he said, and pressed for early absorption of Rehbar-e-Khel aspirants on the pattern of ReTs.

On the restoration of 4G internet services, Bukhari said the Government of India needs to look beyond exaggerated security concerns and provide high speed mobile internet in J&K at an earliest.

Apni Party president also called for abolition of SRO 202 and immediate repatriation of J&K employees from Ladakh UT. He also demanded revised and comprehensive policy on minor mineral rights for J&K residents. He also spoke on restoration of passenger traffic on Mughal Road and Kishtwar-Sinthan roads.

On this occasion, Faqeer Nath, SC leader and former MLA from Chenani, Prem Lal SC leader and former MLA from Hira Nagar and Rakesh Kharyal, a retired bank officer and son of Jatinder Dev, a five times MLC and the leader of cooperative movement joined Apni Party. Shakti Gupta Chairman of trade union (PDD), Vijay Mangotra Senior Vice President Masha Sadar Sabha J&K and Mohammad Sadeeq Ahmad, Sarpanch Baboor (Doda) also joined the party today.