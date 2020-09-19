7 die of COVID in Kashmir

661 test positive

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: Seven people died due to COVID in Kashmir today taking the death toll in Jammu and Kasmir to 989 while Valley reported 661 fresh coronavirus cases today taking the number of such infections in J&K to 62533.

The victims, among others from Kashmir valley include a 45-year-old man from Stadium Colony Baramulla who was diagnosed with “T2DM, HTN and B/L CAP” by doctors at SMHS hospital where he succumbed a week after being admitted.

A 40-year-old man from Hawal Srinagar, admitted to SMHS hospital on September 10 and diagnosed with B/L CAP died today.

A 67-year-old woman from Kandiyal Gurez in Bandipora district died at SKIMS Bemina. She was admitted to the facility on September 15.

A 60-year-old man from Anchidor Anantnag and a 67-year-old man from Bagwanpora Lal Bazar died at CD Hospital today.

Those who tested positive today are 192 from Srinagar, Budgam 68, Baramulla 32,

Pulwama 71, Anantnag 52, Bandipora 37, Kupwara 99, Ganderbal 93, Kulgam 12 and Shopian 5.

An official said that Srinagar has 12829 positive cases with 2021 active, 10545 recovered and 263 deaths; Baramulla has 3758 positive cases with 1037 active, 2606 recovered and 115 deaths; Pulwama reported 3484 positive cases with 514 active cases, 2907 recovered and 63 deaths; Kulgam has 2165 positive cases with 153 active, 1969 recoveries and 43 deaths; Shopian has 1921 positive cases with 169 active, 1722 recovered and 30 deaths; Anantnag district has 3203 positive cases with 810 active, 2338 recovered and 55 deaths; Budgam has 4286 positive cases with 1653 active and 2557 recovered and 76 deaths; Kupwara has 3178 positive cases with 937 active, 2180 recovered and 61 deaths; Bandipora has 3120 positive cases with 1036 active, 2052 recovered and 32 deaths and Ganderbal has 2503 positive cases with 633 active cases, 1844 recoveries and 26 deaths.

And out of 62533 positive cases, 21281 are active positive, 40265 have recovered and 987 have died including 223 in Jammu division and 764 in Kashmir division.

Moreover, 638 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 322 in Kashmir.