NIA attaches property of JeM OGW

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: National Investigation Agency (NIA) today ordered attaching of a property belonging to Nazir Ahmad Reshi, the father of Irshad Ahmad Reshi who was arrested by the NIA for his alleged involvement in the Lethpura attack on CRPF Group Centre that left five paramilitary personnel and three militants dead in 2014.

Ravinder Kumar, Dy. Superintendent of Police and Chief Investigating Officer of the case (RC No. 10/2018/NIA/DLI) issued the order after obtaining the approval of the Director General of Police (DGP) NIA New Delhi to attach the house along with 17 marlas land of Nazir Ahmad Reshi situated in Ratnipora village of Kakapora area in Pulwama district.

The order of attachment says that the property represents proceeds of “(militancy) and has been used for furtherance of (militant) activities of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.”

“The attaching of the property has been made in exercise of the powers granted under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 1967.”

Irshad Ahmad Reshi was an active Over Ground Worker (OGW) of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant group.

“He was a close associate of slain militant and JeM Commander Noor Mohammad Tantray alias Noor Trali. The attack on CRPF Group Centre, Lethpora was executed under a conspiracy to avenge the death of Noor Trali, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in December 2017,” as per the NIA. NIA has found Irshad to be a key conspirator who provided logistic support like shelter and transport to the militants and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF Group Centre before the attack.