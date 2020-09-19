6 women among 14 more die of Corona in Jammu, one in Leh

ACD, BDO, 6 more docs test +ve

Central team visits hospitals, but none from Admn

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: Fourteen more persons, six of them women, succumbed to Coronavirus in the Jammu region today where 831 persons tested positive for COVID-19 including 261 in Jammu district while no senior Government functionary including the Advisor Incharge Health and Medical Education and the Administrative Secretary have bothered to visit the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu where Oxygen crisis persisted for several days and there was panic among Corona patients because of low pressure of oxygen.

“None has bothered to visit the GMC to see for himself the problems being faced in the GMC Jammu due to low oxygen pressure. Be it the concerned Advisor or the Administrative Secretary Health and Medical Education, none has visited the GMC to sort out the problem,” the patients lamented and charged the GMC administration with having failed to provide adequate oxygen supply to the Corona patients. However, the Central team today visited various hospitals in Jammu and Udhampur districts including the GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, 201 persons today tested positive for COVID-19 in Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) in Jammu district including seven from Excise Complex Bahu Plaza, 16 in Gorkha Nagar Containment Zone, three Forest complex Sidhra, five Nanak Nagar Containment Zone, 18 Digiana Containment Zone, two PDD Division behind Secretariat and 15 Railways Mail Service. Rest of the positives were tested in rural areas—six in Bishnah, one Chowki Choura, 10 Dansal, six Margh and two RS Pura among others.

Doda district recorded single day highest 185 cases including 107 from just one locality of Nagri Mohalla out of 432 sampled persons.

Of 14 Corona deaths, 11 were reported in Jammu district and one each in Ramban, Poonch and Rajouri.

A 70-year-old woman from Janipur, 57-year-old woman from Rehari Colony, 70-year-old woman from Talab Tillo, 83-year-old man from Gandhi Nagar, 60-year-old female from Bakshi Nagar, 52-year-old male of Nai Basti, 84-year-old male of Satwari, 70-year-old from Raipur Satwari, 26-year-old youth from Bantalab Patoli, 68-year-old from Gadigarh and 58-year-old from Nanak Nagar died of Corona in Jammu district today.

A 75-year-old man from Ward No. 10 near Tehsil Office in Rajouri town died in the GMC Rajouri where he was admitted for hypertension and COVID-19 three days back. An 85-year-old woman from Nagbal Banihal died of co-morbidities and COVID positive while 55-year-old man from Surankote in Poonch district also succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, two KAS officers including an Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD) and a Block Development Officer (BDO) today tested positive for the virus in Kishtwar district.

Six more doctors also tested positive for the virus today in Jammu district alone.

Two police personnel each from District Police Lines (DPL) Kathua and Udhampur, one from Police Training School (PTS) Kathua, one official of Grameen Bank and two workers of Chenab Textile Mills (CTM) Kathua tested positive for the virus this morning .

Two police personnel in Katra, one Shrine Board official, a Patwari and pregnant woman were among the positives of Reasi district.

Among 43 positives in Ramban, there were dozen workers of private company working for the Railways.

Of total 831 Corona positive cases in Jammu region today, 261 were reported from Jammu district, all of whom were locals while 322 patients today recovered in the region including 134 in Jammu district, 49 Kathua, 44 Poonch,27 Kishtwar, 23 Doda, 15 Rajouri, 13 Udhampur, nine Reasi and eight in Ramban district. Jammu region now has 22086 Corona cases including 12318 active positives while 9545 have recovered and there have been 223 casualties.

The Union Territory of Ladakh today reported one more Corona casualty and 73 cases. The death was reported from Leh district where a 90-year-old man from Choglamsar died of the virus taking Corona toll to 49—21 in Leh and 28 in Kargil.

Of 73 fresh cases, 64 were reported from Leh and nine Kargil taking total cases to 3708 and active to 993.

Meanwhile, a two-member team from the Union Health Ministry today visited different hospitals here to review COVID control measures following spurt in the cases over the past few weeks.

The high level team headed by director National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) New Delhi S K Singh along with Joint Director Dr Tanzin visited various hospitals in Jammu and Udhampur districts and held a detailed discussion with the concerned over the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

“We have come to see the functioning of COVID dedicated hospitals and how to make these institutions better to face the challenge posed by the disease,” the Director said after meeting the Principal Dr Nasib Chand Digra and other faculty members of Government Medical College (GMC) hospital here.

He said they have taken cognizance of the issues raised during the meeting and would take up these with the Central Government to ensure necessary help to control the pandemic.

“We discussed the prevailing trend and the mortality during the past one month besides availability of oxygen, the beds in Intensive care units and other facilities being provided to the patients,” he said.

An official spokesman said the team visited district hospital Udhampur where Chief Medical Officer Dr K C Dogra gave a power point presentation on the COVID-19 scenario and briefed the team about the steps taken up to contain the spread of the virus in the district.

The team inquired about the trend of transmission and procedure for containment, isolation ward, contact tracing of infected persons besides the mortality rate in the district and nature of COVID-19 cases.

He said the team members stressed upon the Health department to evolve an effective containment strategy for early detection of COVID cases for controlling the spread of Coronavirus.

They asked the district health authorities to take necessary steps to adopt strategies to control the infections in villages, the spokesman said adding the team advised for 100 percent testing of symptomatic people and aggressive testing at Public Health Centre level for effective containment of COVID-19.

The Director said till some vaccine is available for this pandemic “we have to manage this through non pharmaceutical measures including `COVID Appropriate Behavior’, mask wearing etiquettes and following the SOPs set for the COVID-19 containment.