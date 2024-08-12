Ashok Koul leads Tiranga Yatra in Uri

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 11: In a significant show of patriotism ahead of India’s 77th Independence Day, BJP General Secretary (Organization) for Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Ashok Koul, led a Tiranga Yatra in Uri’s Bandi Town, Baramulla district here today. The event, part of a series of rallies across the Kashmir valley, aimed to foster national unity and pride among the people.

The rally saw enthusiastic participation from local BJP leaders and workers, including Mudasir Wani, North, South, and Central Kashmir Incharge; Raja Waqar, District President Baramulla; senior leader Mir Mushtaq Nowshari; Haleema Begum; Protocol Incharge Mohammad Aqeel; District General Secretary Baramulla Farooq Ahmad Malik; and Constituency Incharge Ashiq Rafiq.

The event began with the unfurling of the national flag, followed by a procession through Bandi Town. Ashok Koul highlighted the significance of Independence Day and the collective responsibility of citizens in safeguarding the nation’s unity and integrity. He reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to the development and peace of Jammu & Kashmir, particularly in regions like Baramulla. The Tiranga Yatra in Uri is part of the BJP’s broader initiative to inspire patriotism and unity across Jammu & Kashmir as the nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day.