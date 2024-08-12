Lifetime achievement, J&K Ratan awards bestowed

AICOI’s annual celebration

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 11: The 46th annual celebration of the All India Conference of Intellectuals (AICOI) was held at the Amar Singh Club in Jammu.

The event featured a discussion on the theme “Peace, Humanism, and Nationalism,” followed by an award ceremony to honor eminent personalities from across the country. The program began with a welcome address and the felicitation of Dr SP Vaid, former DGP, J&K Police, who was the chief guest.

Other distinguished guests included Justice Rajesh Tandon (Rtd), and Subash Gupta, former District & Sessions Judge and Member PSC.

Prakash Nidhi Sharma, advocate, Supreme Court of India, provided an introductory lecture about the organization and the theme for discussion. Several notable speakers, including Dr PP Singh, Adv. G. Venkatesh Subbarao, Sohail Kazmi, Avinash Choudhary, Adv DS Chauhan and Adv. Uma Kapahi, who further elaborated on the theme, emphasizing that nationalism is deeply rooted in the values of peace, compassion and unity.

The selection committee, chaired by Lt. Gen. KM Seth, former Governor, and including members such as Justice Rajesh Tandon (Rtd.), Dr. P.L. Gautam, Former DG FRI, Dr S Farooq Himalaya Wellness Company, and Anushri, Co-Convener AICOI, unanimously resolved to bestow the Life Time Achievement Award to Dr SP Vaid for his meritorious services.

It was followed by presentation of the J&K Ratan Award and Certificates of Appreciation to eminent personalities from social and regional domains.

The awardees included- Dr Sushi Sharma, HoD Cardiology GMC & SSH Jammu; Ms. Sapna Kotwal, JKAS; Gaurav Gupta, Secretary, Jammu Club; Ranjeet Kalra, Sports Administrator & educationist; Dr Javaid Rahi, Tribal Researcher; Parvinder Singh Sudan, ex-Banker & Editor-in-Chief, Black & White Media; Dr. Seema Rohmetra, Academician & Peace Practitioner; Pardeep Dutta, Editor, Times Now; Prof (Dr) Sudhir Singh, Director Academics, JKBOSE; Sohail Kazmi- Journalist, Kuldeep Sharma; Parveen Kumar Naagar; Sheikh Mohd and Vivek Singhal.

Certificates of Appreciation were presented to Satish Parihar, Retd Group DGM, Chenab Valley Power Projects Ltd.; Adv Anuj Malhotra, J&K High Court; Tajinder Singh, Social Activist; Anuradha, Principal, Cambridge Montessori, Ponichak; Adv. Nitin Parihar, Founder, Meridian Law Chambers; Yashveer Singh Jasrotia, Singer; Dastoor Organisation; Yash Jasrotia, Entrepreneur; Gaurav Prasher, TLSA Nowshera; Manpreet Singh, Sports; Adv. Kapil Sharma and Avinash Choudhary, Chairman, Border Welfare Organisation.

The program concluded with a valedictory address by Dr SP Vaid, who highlighted the contributions of policemen and martyrs in upholding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

He appealed to the audience and the younger generation to work together to build a safer and more harmonious society.