CEOs asked to monitor biometric attendance of teachers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 11: Taking cognizance of purported inadequate monitoring of the Biometric Attendance System of Teachers and Masters, Director School Education Jammu has issued necessary direction to all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) for the immediate compliance.

According to a circular in this regard, it has come to the notice of the Director that the Biometric Attendance System (BAS) and JK attendance School Education Department (JK attendance SED) faceapp is not being monitored properly by the CEOs, Principals, Zonal Education Officers and Headmasters of Education Department of Jammu Division.

“Further, it is alleged that the Biometric Attendance System and JK attendance SED portals are being handled by the Masters/ Teachers at District and Zonal Level, for which there is no proper monitoring of these attendance portals,” reads the circular.

In view of these reports and for proper monitoring of the portals, the Director has enjoined upon all the CEOs of Jammu Division to pass instructions to concerned ZEOs and other subordinate offices to immediately handover these portals- to the senior most official as per the guidelines and submit the compliance report within two days.

Moreover, for proper monitoring of the attendance in schools, the CEOs shall submit the monthly basis information to the Directorate of School Education.