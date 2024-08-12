Contribution of K Natwar Singh significant: Karan Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 11: Expressing his grief over the demise of K Natwar Singh, former Union Minister, Dr Karan Singh said that contribution of the latter was significant as Foreign Service officer and then in Indian politics.

“He made his mark as a Foreign Service officer for many years in many countries and also when he joined politics, his contribution was significant,” said Dr Karan Singh in a condolence message.

Describing K Natwar Singh as his good friend and colleague, Dr Karan Singh paid homage to his memory and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.