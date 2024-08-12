Wild cannabis on 12 kanals destroyed

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 11: Police in Baramulla today launched a comprehensive operation to destroy wild cannabis in various areas, including Dungdara Kreeri, Pattan, Hanjiwera and Kungamdara.

The team, comprising police officials, revenue officers, excise authorities and others, conducted a destruction drive across approximately 12 kanals of land.

“The general public has widely appreciated the initiative, acknowledging the police’s commitment to combating drug abuse,” authorities stated.

The community has urged the police to expand the drive to other areas, demonstrating their support for the campaign.