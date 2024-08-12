Sports inculcates camaraderie among youth: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

NAGROTA, Aug 11: Expressing satisfaction over sports gaining momentum in rural areas almost at par with urban and semi-urban pockets of Jammu and Kashmir, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said in the present era when social media is fast catching the imagination of young people, sports stands out as a catalyst to utilize their energies in more positive pursuits and fostering camaraderie.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of Kathar Premier League Cricket finals, Devender Rana said alongside personality development, discipline and team spirit the sports open up vistas of opportunities to enterprising and talented youth in career advancement.

He said cricket continues to remain a major attraction with the youth but the other games are equally flourishing with some of the traditional and rural oriented games witnessing revival and comeback. This is imperative for youth to choose the game as per aptitude. In the recent years, the Nagrota Assembly Constituency has emerged as a premier destination for the sports lovers of the adjoining areas to watch budding sports persons participating in different competitions, he added.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has no dearth of talent but need of the time is to identify and polish their skills. In this context the role of coaches, mentors and organizations dedicated to various games becomes very crucial. It is heartening to note that Nagrota has a good number of sports enthusiasts, who have been not only providing a platform but organizing big events also. He complimented the organizers for holding the tournament, saying this will go a long way in motivating and inspiring youngsters to participate in various games. He exuded confidence that both the organizers and sports persons will come together to promote sports as a means of bringing young people closer, forging bonds that will last a lifetime.

Rana congratulated the winner-up team for giving their best on the field and also complimented the participating teams for their enthusiasm towards the game. He is losing and winning are part of the game and the important thing is that this is taken in a sportsman spirit. He also appreciated the response of the sports lovers in acknowledging good cricket by applauding every ball and stroke by batsmen.

In all, 32 teams participated in the Kathar Premier League Tournament finals. Kathar Super Giants emerged as winners by defeating Badyal Rockers, which could only score 75 runs against 85 by the winners. While Ganesh Sharma was declared as Man of the Match, Shubham Gupta emerged as Man of the Series. Similarly Ashish Singh and Shami were respectively adjudged best bowler and best batsman.

Rana gave away the winners and runners up trophies. He also hailed the contribution of the organizers Arun Kesar and Abhishek Kesar for holding the mega event.