Farooq asks people to stand together against divisive forces

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Aug 11: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah emphasised the importance of unity and urged people to stand together against those who seek to divide them.

He made these comments while presiding over a meeting with party functionaries in Kishtwar.

Among others Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta, Senior leader Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo, District Presidents Tanvir Kichloo, Sajjad Shaheen, party leaders Qazi Jalal ud Din, Asrar Khan, Vijay Lochan, Dr. Chaman Lal, DDC Chairperson Pooja Thakur, Mohd Imran Qazi, Rakesh Raka were present on the occasion.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah highlighted the importance of unity, compassion and tolerance for the progress of society. He emphasized that all religions promote compassion, brotherhood, and forgiveness, with no distinctions between them. He also referenced Gandhi’s message of breaking down walls of hatred and shortsightedness, aiming for India to grow and prosper on the world stage.

“Unity is crucial for growth and advancement, as emphasized in Islam’s teachings of respecting others’ faiths,” Dr. Farooq stressed while highlighting the need to move beyond labels of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, as our adversaries thrive on our disunity.

“The challenges of unemployment, inflation, and lack of accountability can only be overcome through unity. As the upcoming elections approach, wise decisions must be made to keep communal forces at bay and uphold the sanctity of democracy. Unity is our strength, and it is essential to stand together against those who seek to divide us,” he added.