Art Camp by Tourism Federation underway at Kala Kendra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: Tourism Federation members here today visited the ongoing three day art camp organised by the Federation at Kala Kendra.

The visiting members were Anil Gupta, vice president Chamber of Commerce and Industries; Kiran Wattal, convenor JK Civil Society; Amirk Singh, vice chairman Tourism Federation; Shivani Khajuria, art coordinator and Kuldeep Luthra.

Art of leading artists of J&K is being displayed in the camp which has been organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav to commemorate 75 year of Independence.

Speaking on the occasion Anil Gupta said that main aim of the camp is to promote rich heritage and culture of J&K.

Kiran Wattal said that the camp is a step forward in promoting tourism in J&K and also to promote the art of local artists of J&K.

Rajeeh Gupta, chairman Tourism Federation; Dr. Kusum Lata Sharma, Dr Arvinder Singh Amn and Richa Gupta were jury members.

President The ART Initiative, Tapan Dubey; Head Project, Pratiyush Ravinder Singh; Harinder Gupta, Raman Suri, B.B Kotwal, Shivang Satya Gupta, S. Gurmeet Singh, Abhey Bakaya, Dr. Gautam Goyal, Asif Iqbal, Gaurav Mahajan and Ajay Gupta-all Project Patrons were also present in the camp.

At the end of 2nd day of the camp, Director School Education, Ravinder Singh (Retired) delivered vote of thanks.