JU signs MoU with Centre for DNA Fingerprinting & Diagnostics

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: University of Jammu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), Hyderabad, Telangana, under the auspices of the Institute of Human Genetics, University of Jammu.

The purpose of the MoU was to implement various collaborative activities, in areas of mutual interest, which would address multidisciplinary scientific research, technological research, and educational issues of due relevance at the national level. The program was held online from the Office chamber of the Vice-Chancellor, JU.

On the occasion, Prof Manoj K Dhar, Vice-Chancellor JU, opined that this MoU shall usher a new era of collaborations in research and academics of both the institutes. He further said that the goal of this MoU is to foster collaboration, provide opportunities for global experience, and facilitate the advancement of knowledge on the basis of reciprocity between CDFD and different Departments of life sciences faculty.

Dr K Thangaraj, Director Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), Hyderabad ensured his support in the field of research and diagnosis.

The Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) Hyderabad is a premier autonomous research Institute funded by the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India with a mandate to provide services and to undertake research in the areas of DNA Fingerprinting, diagnostics and other areas of modern biology. CDFD’s Diagnostic division offers a comprehensive diagnosis of genetic diseases (cytogenetic, biochemical, and molecular) as also prenatal diagnosis for detection of chromosomal abnormalities, single-gene disorders, and inborn errors of metabolism, besides providing genetic diagnostic services, carrying out research work on molecular pathophysiology and mapping of genetic disorders.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Institute of Human Genetics in the University of Jammu is the pioneer center involved in the research and diagnosis of human genetic disorders in the UT of J&K. The Institute is also involved in collaboration with J&K Health Department and Govt Medical College, Jammu in providing diagnoses for unknown Genetics Disorders in J&K UT like Skeletal Deformities(Arai village, Poonch) and Hearing Impairment (Pralkot village, Poonch).

Prof Seema Langer, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences, Head Department of Zoology and Coordinator, Institute of Human Genetics was also present on the occasion.