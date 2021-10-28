Devotional song ‘Meri Maa Ne Kiti Kripa’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: Maa Bawe Wali Records here today released a new album of devotional song ‘Meri Maa Ne Kiti Kirpa’.

The song was released by Sahil Mahajan while it has been song by Rahul Sharma and its Lyrics were given by Saranga Batvali and Composition was done by Akshay Sagar.

Music was given by Naresh NB, Videography and Editing was done by K.K Malhotra, Producer was Rajveer Manni and the song is available at YouTube channel of ‘Maa Bawe Wali Records’.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahil Mahajan said that devotional songs in the praise of Gods and Goddesses are sung almost in every religious function like Jagran, Langar, Pooja etc.

He further said that people of J&K should support and encourage local artists so that they can also grow and reach new heights to make every citizen of J&K proud.

Mahajan said that youth of J&K should also participate in religious activities and rituals as spiritualism will guide them towards brighter future and prevent them from the wrong track and illegal activities like drugs.

“I am always there to support every artist of J&K,” he maintained.