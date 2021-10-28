Kaal Bhairav Ashtami of Kartik month celebrated

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: Special rituals were today performed at ancient Bhairav Dev temple, Chowk Chabutra in the heart of city here on the occasion of Kaal Bhairav Ashtami of Kartik month (Hindu month).

Pandit Rumil Sharma at the temple informed that a special Hawan was also performed on this occasion to pray the deity for blessings so that well being and progress for all may prevail in times to come.

“A special Arti which is organised once a month and special Fanda (a practise believed to give relief from many ailments) was also organised on the occasion,” Sharma informed.

He also said that a series of programmes to celebrate annual Bhairav Ashtami will commence next month planning for which is underway.

A Bhandara was also organised for the devotees who were served till late in the evening and there was a big crowd of devotees at the temple.