Army arrests PoJK national in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, Oct 1: Army on Friday arrested one national of Pakistan-occupied-Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) when he crossed over to this side in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Army said at about 1230 hours, one PoJK national ( male) crossed LoC and was apprehended by the Indian Army troops along Mendhar River in Balnoi area of district Poonch.

“Further details are in progress,” they said. (Agencies)