Jammu, Oct 1: Army on Friday arrested one national of Pakistan-occupied-Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) when he crossed over to this side in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Army said at about 1230 hours, one PoJK national ( male) crossed LoC and was apprehended by the Indian Army troops along Mendhar River in Balnoi area of district Poonch.
“Further details are in progress,” they said. (Agencies)
Army arrests PoJK national in J&K’s Poonch
