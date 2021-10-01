Gold rallies Rs 555; silver jumps Rs 975

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Friday rallied Rs 555 to Rs 45,472 per 10 gram amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 44,917 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped Rs 975 to Rs 58,400 per kilogram from Rs 57,425 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee declined 12 paise to 74.35 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,752 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.16 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded steady with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally down at USD 1,752, still holding above USD 1,750 per ounce on Friday,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Gold prices have capped upside today on the stronger dollar after gaining in the previous trading session, he added. (AGENCIES)