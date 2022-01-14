Apni Party designates office bearers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 14: Apni Party has designated two senior leaders as office bearers for Jammu region.

The names were recommended by the Apni Party’s Provincial President Jammu Manjit Singh.

After the approval by Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari, the announcement of the two office bearers was made.

The designated members include Ex-MLA Chenani and prominent politician Fakir Nath as Provincial Vice President and Choudhary Mohammed Farooq Khayal from Ramban as Provincial Secretary of Apni Party.