Woman accidently shot dead

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 14: A woman died after being accidentally shot in Miran Sahib area here today.

As per police sources, a woman identified as Manju Devi, wife of Bodh Raj, a resident of Khour Deonian was injured in an incident of accidental firing at her home by 12 bore licensed rifle belonging to her father-in-law.

The woman along with her son had gone to her in-laws house to celebrate Lohri and when she was keeping the loaded rifle in another room, the trigger accidentally went off injuring her seriously.

The family members immediately rushed her to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Jammu but doctors declared her as brought dead.

After conducting post-mortem, the body of the deceased was handed over to legal heirs for last rites.

Miran Sahib Police has taken cognizance in this regard.