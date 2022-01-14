Pahari Forum launches signature campaign for ST status

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Jan 14: Pahari Tribe ST Forum, a socio cultural organisation working for the welfare of Pahari Tribe kicked off signature campaign today, demanding ST status for down trodden and marginalized Pahari Tribe.

Members of the Forum briefed media that they are planning to get at least 3-4 lakh signatures from Pahari and these signatures will be submitted to Prime Minister in the form of miniature. As per the Forum, this campaign will also serve purpose of raising consciousness among common masses regarding their due demand of ST status.

Following CAB, huge number of local natives came out to show their prime concern regarding the cause. Signature of general people is just like a referendum of Pahari Tribe people for their due cause that has been has been delayed since 1989 with disguised intentions. It is very unfortunate that helpless poor people of Pahari tribe are struggling for their genuine well deserved constitutional right.

Several prominent Pahari tribe personalities and at large members of Pahari tribe took part in this signature campaign and in one voice reiterated demand of ST status to the Pahari community.

Interacting during the proceedings, most of members in one voice raised concerns of their down trodden conditions and appealed GOI to furnish their due long pending demand of ST status as early as possible.

Those who were presented pointed that this time centre is lead by a Government having complete majority and a PM with firm conviction who can address this genuine demand of much deprived tribe.

Pertinent to mention here is that from time to time different committees and expert panels declared Pahari tribe as the downtrodden ethnicity.

Those leading and put signature includes Sarpanch Sabar Khan, Sarpanch Samreen Khan, Sarpanch Akram Khan, Dr Inzmam Khan, Ishtiaq Khan, Yunis Khan, Manzoor Khan, Farook Khan, Salim Khan, Moulvi Zakir, Master Manzoor, Sharief Khan, Ch Manzoor Hussain, Latief Khan, Aftab Khan, Master Maroof Khan, Abdul Aziz Khan and others.