Man dies in bike accident

POONCH, Jan 14: A 60- year- old man died, while another injured in a motorcycle accident at Saloonian in Mandi area of Poonch district today.

Official sources said that a bike bearing registration number JK02BH-9585 was on its way from Saloonian to Mandi. It met with an accident on the way. The pillion rider identified as 60 year old Niaz Ahmed, son of Nazir Ahmed from Saloonian village was died while beign shifted to Mandi Hospital while injured Irfan Ahmed, son of Gulzar Ahmed, resident of Saloonian was admitted to CHC Mandi.

Doctors said that one among them was brought dead as he had suffered a head injury, whereas, another injured was given treatment here who is in stable condition now. Body of the deceased was handed over to the family after all legal formalities .

The police have registered a case in this regard under FIR number 7 of 2022 under sections 287, 337, 304A in PS Mandi and investigation has been taken up.